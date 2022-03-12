JOHNSON CITY - Paul William Abbott, age 70, of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022 at his home after a lengthy illness. He was considered by many, a man with nine lives. Paul was born February 19, 1952 in Johnson City, TN to the late Dr. John Abbott and Katie Allison Abbott. He graduated from Science Hill High School in 1970.
He was an entrepreneur and small business owner most of his life. He was a person who knew no strangers and loved to hear their story. Paul was known for his dry sense of humor and his great laugh. He had the ability to fix anything. He loved his family, loved his life and had no fear of the end. Paul was a member of Liberty Fellowship Church, where he attended Sunday School and Church service when he was able, and he loved his church family and friends.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Tyler F. Abbott; sisters-in-law, Kim Simmons and Amber Bowman; mother-in-law, Joan S. Milhorn; and niece, Jessi Johnson.
Those left to cherish his memory most include the true love of his life and best friend, Toni Abbott, who he met fifty-one years ago at McDonald's and have been married forty-nine years.
Survivors also include, sisters-in-law, Shayne S. Johnson and Scarlett W. Johnson and husband Mark; nieces, Regan Dube and Jordan Vanderley; nephews, Dillon Whittington and Landon Abbott; great-niece, Lacey Dube.
Paul will be laid to rest on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 2:00pm in the Garden of Gospel at Monte Vista Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Dan Foster.
Those attending are asked to gather at the graveside at 1:45pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Johnson City Animal Shelter, 3411 N. Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the Abbott family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Paul William Abbott and his family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.