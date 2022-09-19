JOHNSON CITY - Paul Whetsell, 91, Johnson City passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 at his residence with his family by his side. He was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County and was a son of the late Hobert and Sarah Bolton Whetsell. Mr. Whetsell was a veteran having served his country in the U.S. Army. He had worked as an auto mechanic for many years. He was the greatest father, grandfather you could have asked for, he will truly be missed by his entire family and all who knew him. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death his wife, Annie Riddle Whetsell; a son, Michael “Mike” Whetsell; a sister, Ruby Whetsell; two brothers, Elmer and Carl Whetsell; a daughter-in-law, Teresa Whetsell.
Survivors include three sons, Ricky Whetsell, Stevie Whetsell and his wife, Nina and Terry Whetsell and his wife, Kathy; his grandchildren, Travis Whetsell, Chasity Whetsell, Hannah Whetsell, Halle Whetsell and Jordy Whetsell; great-grandchildren, Caleb Whetsell, Gabriel Whetsell, Norah Whetsell, Luna Whetsell, Aria Whetsell, Jackson Taylor, Nova Mitchell, Turner Shull, Kameron Shepard and Luca Taylor; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services with Military Honors will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday, September 23, 2022 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery with Pastor Lenny Smith officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 9:30 until 10:30 AM in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue the proceed to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be Shane Kinley, Travis, Jordy and Chasity Whetsell, Gary Leonard and Cody Dickens.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245