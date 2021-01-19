JOHNSON CITY - Paul Robert Busler, 81, Johnson City, died Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital.
Paul was a native of Johnson City and a son of the late Jake and Ella Mae Callahan Busler.
Paul was a graduate of Happy Valley High School. He was a Veteran serving in the National Guard. Paul worked in maintenance at the former Minco. He was a member of Clifton View Baptist Church. Paul enjoyed watching all sports especially NASCAR. He took much pride in taking care of his yard, which after retirement, he enjoyed spending time in. Paul loved his entire family. People always spoke of what a wonderful sweet man he was and especially of his big blue eyes.
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his siblings, O’Dell Busler, Jackie Busler, Eula Kate Langston, and Martha Sue Busler.
He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Busler of Johnson City; twin sister, Pauline Clark of Lusby, MD; sisters, Geraldine Elrod of Johnson City, Wanda Flinn and husband Tom of Edgewater, FL, Billie Jean Goins of Johnson City, Sandy Jones and husband Paul of Johnson City; several nieces and nephews; a special cat Lucky.
The funeral service for Paul will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Friday, January 22, 2021 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Rev. Claude Babb, officiating.
The graveside committal service will follow in Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Johnny Williams, Brian Busler, Mike Clark, Chad Jones, Dustin Jones and Randy Tapp.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 P.M.-1:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
Those wishing to attend are asked to please wear a mask and practice appropriate social distancing.
A special thank you to his niece Pamela Richardson for everything she has done for Paul. Also, Dr. Mark Chang, Dr. Michael Grosseroad and Dr. Jeff Farrow.
