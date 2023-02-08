ELIZABETHTON - Paul Pierce, age 88, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Signature Health and Rehab in Elizabethton. Paul was born in Elizabethton to the late Martin Pierce, Sr and Shinola (Buckles) Pierce. In addition to his parents, Paul was also preceded in death by four brothers and sisters: Clarence Pierce, Reece Pierce, Callie Pierce and Aline Pierce.
Paul loved to be around people- laughing and chatting with anyone that would pass the time with him. A proud United States Army veteran, Paul had owned and operated his own business- Paul’s Handle Shop. Paul had also worked at Western Auto in Elizabethton for 25 years, as a courier at Carter County Bank, at White’s Grocery, and at Barnes Boring Hardware. Paul loved working on tools and in any kind of wood products. He was a loyal and faithful member of Union Hill Free Will Baptist Church and had also attended Watauga Valley Church and had served as a trustee there. Paul was also a member of the cemetery association at Wilson Cemetery in Stoney Creek.
Those left to cherish and remember Paul’s many wonderful memories include his wife of 62 wonderful years, Geraldine Pierce of the home and his daughter, Jennifer Harmon and son-in-law, Keith and his grandson, the apple of his eye, Colin Harmon; a brother, Martin Pierce, Jr. Several nieces, nephews, church family and extended family also survive.
A service to celebrate and honor Paul’s life will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 9, 2023 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home in Elizabethton with Paul’s former pastor of Union Hill, Pastor Roger Hayley and Pastor Kenny Lethcoe officiating. Music will be under the direction of Dennis Laws of Union Hill Free Will Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Thursday.
The graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Friday, February 10, 2023 in the Wilson Cemetery of the Stoney Creek Community. Active pallbearers will be Keith Harmon, Colin Harmon, Jerry Pierce, Randall Lewis, Dale Colbaugh and Bill Grindstaff. Honorary pallbearers will be Martin Pierce, Jr., James Carroll, Frank Singleton, Jerry Stout, Mike Pierce, Gale Colbaugh and Tommy Verran. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton at 1:15 PM on Friday to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Signature Health Care and to Caris Hospice for the loving and exceptional care given to Paul during his illness. Much love to Jessica, JoElla, Vanessa and LaToya.
Words of comfort can be sent to the Pierce family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Paul Pierce.