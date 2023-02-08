ELIZABETHTON - Paul Pierce, age 88, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Signature Health and Rehab in Elizabethton. Paul was born in Elizabethton to the late Martin Pierce, Sr and Shinola (Buckles) Pierce. In addition to his parents, Paul was also preceded in death by four brothers and sisters: Clarence Pierce, Reece Pierce, Callie Pierce and Aline Pierce.

Paul loved to be around people- laughing and chatting with anyone that would pass the time with him. A proud United States Army veteran, Paul had owned and operated his own business- Paul’s Handle Shop. Paul had also worked at Western Auto in Elizabethton for 25 years, as a courier at Carter County Bank, at White’s Grocery, and at Barnes Boring Hardware. Paul loved working on tools and in any kind of wood products. He was a loyal and faithful member of Union Hill Free Will Baptist Church and had also attended Watauga Valley Church and had served as a trustee there. Paul was also a member of the cemetery association at Wilson Cemetery in Stoney Creek.

