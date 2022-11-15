Paul was born on March 18, 1962, in Neptune, New Jersey. In 1979, He made Greeneville, Tennessee, his hometown. Paul passed away peacefully at home on the morning of November 9, 2022. Paul never met a stranger. The family was overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and kindness from all of those who knew and loved this “Gentle Giant”.

Paul spent many weekends visiting David Crockett Birthplace State Park and the Nathaniel Greene Museum (aka the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum). He frequented events like the Greene County Fair, the Iris Festival, and Civil War Reenactments. Paul was an avid military and history buff. He especially enjoyed World War I and II documentaries and movies. He spent many hours at the Greeneville Public Library reading and exploring many topics and created notebooks filled with his research.

Trending Recipe Video