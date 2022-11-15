Paul was born on March 18, 1962, in Neptune, New Jersey. In 1979, He made Greeneville, Tennessee, his hometown. Paul passed away peacefully at home on the morning of November 9, 2022. Paul never met a stranger. The family was overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and kindness from all of those who knew and loved this “Gentle Giant”.
Paul spent many weekends visiting David Crockett Birthplace State Park and the Nathaniel Greene Museum (aka the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum). He frequented events like the Greene County Fair, the Iris Festival, and Civil War Reenactments. Paul was an avid military and history buff. He especially enjoyed World War I and II documentaries and movies. He spent many hours at the Greeneville Public Library reading and exploring many topics and created notebooks filled with his research.
Paul was resolutely independent and a hard worker all his life up to the end. He enjoyed his career with his friends at the General Morgan Inn and with his Burger King family in Morristown and in Greeneville. Most of his life, he held two jobs until his health prevented him doing so.
Those left to remember our “Pumpkin Paul” are his three sisters: Lyn Govette and family of Johnson City; Aimee Govett and her husband, Wayne E. Speer, and their family of Jonesborough; Adrienne and Stephen H. Long and their family of Greeneville; and his brother, Russell C. Govette, III, and his family of Michigan.
A Celebration of Life for Paul will be held this Saturday, November 19, 2022, in Ballroom Suite A at the General Morgan Inn in Greeneville from 1:00 PM to 3 PM. You are welcome to come and share your memories of Paul and best wishes to the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mini Miracles Ministries, which serves children with special needs. If you have any questions, please contact Lyn Govette of Johnson City.