September 24th 1965 - January 23rd, 2022
JOHNSON CITY - Paul “Kevin” Williams, On January 23, 2022, Paul “Kevin” Williams passed into God’s hands from a heart condition. He lived most of his 56 years in the Johnson City, Tennessee area. Survived by many loving individuals, including Mother, Jacqueline Williams, Son, Grayson Carswell, Sister, Robin Williams and Aunt, Bonita Davis. Preceeded by Dad, Paul V. Williams.
Join us in Kevin’s Celebration of life,
Date: March 18, 2022
Place: Gray United Methodist Church
2108 OakStreet
Gray TN. 37615
Time: 3:00 PM
Dress: Casual
Revelation 21:1-7