JONESBOROUGH - Paul K. Saylor, 99, Jonesborough, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at his residence.
Paul was born April 29, 1921 to the late Charles and Minnie Hilbert Saylor.
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by brothers, J.C., Fred and Vernon Saylor and sisters, Beulah Keefauver and Ruth Clark.
He was the oldest member of Boones Creek Christian Church and the Homebuilders Sunday School Class.
Paul was a dairy farmer until his retirement. He was the first person to own a herd of Ayrshire cattle in the state of Tennessee, and also had a herd of Holstein cattle. Upon Paul’s retirement, his passion was working with his Charolais cattle.
He was a member of Washington County Farm Bureau, Washington County Cattlemen’s Association, where in 2009, he was presented the Senior Cattleman of the Year award. Paul was a member of the Washington county Farmers Co-op, where he served on the Board of Directors several years ago.
He is survived by his wife of seventy-five years, Mary Lois Martin Saylor; his son, Ken Saylor and wife Kathy; his daughter, Nancy Cox and husband Kyle; two grandsons, Dusty Saylor and wife Michaela, Tyler Edwards; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family wishes to thank special caregivers Lee Mounts, Vanessa Fletcher and Mandy Bowman.
The celebration of Paul’s life will be conducted Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at Boones Creek Christian Church, with David Clark and Dick Morris, Jr., Ministers, officiating.
The graveside committal service will immediately follow in Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Larry Garst, Charles Cash, Steve Davis, Mike Saylor, Mark Clark and Jackie Ferguson. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Adkins and Jim Keefauver.
The family will receive friends prior to the service Wednesday from 12:30 – 2:00 P.M. at the church.
Due to the current situation of covid-19, masks will be required and social distancing measures will be observed.
Those who prefer to make memorial donations in Paul’s name may do so to Boones Creek Christian Church, 2684 Boones Creek Rd., Johnson City, TN 37615.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is serving the Saylor family. (928-6111)