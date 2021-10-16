KNOXVILLE - Paul Justin Bishop, age 92, of Knoxville, TN, previously of Elizabethton, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at his residence. Paul was born in Jenkins, KY to the late Eugene Chalmer and Mary Simandle Bishop. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Joyce Murray Bishop; brothers, Albert Bishop, Ernest Bishop (Sally) and Chalmer Bishop (Ella Mae).
Paul was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church of Elizabethton, TN, where he served as Deacon and taught men’s Sunday school class. He retired from Raytheon Company in Bristol, TN with over 37 years’ service as a Mechanical Test Engineer. Paul joined the Army-Air Force in 1947 and was stationed in the Aleutian Islands in Alaska. He was a Past Master for the Elizabethton Dashiell Masonic Lodge #238 F&AM. He also held office in the Grand Lodge in Nashville. His favorite hobbies were leatherwork, reading, puzzles, hunting and camping.
Those left to cherish his memory include children, Paula Bishop Richards (Gary) of Knoxville, TN and Phillip Bishop (Anna) of Kingsport, TN; grandchild, Melanie Richards Young (Carl) of Knoxville, TN; brother, Gary Bishop (Hazel) of Tallahassee, FL; sister in laws, Brenda Rogers of Elizabethton and Betty Murray of Elizabethton, TN; brother in law, Lee Murray (Jane); special friends, Penny Minton and Family of Elizabethton, TN, Howard and Jewel Ensor of Watauga, TN, Jane Montgomery of Brevard, NC, Doris Glass of Knoxville, TN, Family of Charlie Burrow of Elizabethton, TN, Linda Williams of Elizabethton, TN and Jim Kent of Elizabethton, TN. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A graveside service and committal to celebrate the life of Paul Bishop will be conducted at 3:00 pm on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Gary Roe officiating. Pallbearers will be Steve Hubbard, Mike Hubbard, Carl Young, Chuck Bruce, Rich Minton, Ricky Estep. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Richards, Jeb Bishop, Lee Bishop, Eddie Moore, Steve Campbell, Obie Grindstaff, Steve Blevins, Randy Johnson and Jay Dugger. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the funeral home at 2:15 pm.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the Bishop family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.