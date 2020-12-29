ELIZABETHTON - Paul Junior Clark, age 49, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Monday, December 28, 2020 at his residence. He was the son of the late Paul Clark Sr. and Eleanor Whitehead. Paul attended Calvary Baptist Church and was a graduate of Hampton High School. He enjoyed fishing and camping.
Those left to cherish his memories are his two aunts, Lora Bishop, of Jonesborough, TN and Betty Roberts, of Augusta, Kansas; uncle, Alvin Roberts and wife Patricia, of Johnson City, TN; special friend, Rachel and numerous cousins also survive.
A funeral service to honor the life of Paul Junior Clark will be held Friday, January 01, 2021 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Newman officiating. The family will receive friends between the hours of 11:00 A.M. 12:00 P.M. prior to the funeral service.
The graveside service and committal will be held following the service on Friday at Captain Nelson Cemetery, Roan Mountain, TN. Active Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Alvin Roberts, Elmer Sams, Dr. Haddin, and Dr. Jeff Hopland.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carter County and Washington County are mandating that all citizens who live in or visit the counties wear masks in public. In keeping in accordance with this mandate, all visitors to the funeral home and/or the graveside are required to wear a mask or facial covering and observe social distancing recommendations
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations of Calvary Baptist Church, 225 Holly Lane Elizabethton, TN 37643.
