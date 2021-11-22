LIMESTONE - Paul Jay Broyles Jr.,81, Limestone, entered his Savior’s arms on November 21, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. His devoted wife, Mary Ellen, of sixty-one years and beloved son, Timothy Vernon, along with Paul Jay’s cherished father and mother, Paul Jay Sr., and Helen Broyles, had a heavenly family reunion. What a Glorious Day!
A genuinely self-made man, Paul Jay worked to build his own business in 1966, Broyles Body Shop, from the ground up with his tireless work ethic. Paul was respected as a man of his word in his community, his church, Pleasant Grove Baptist, and, most importantly, his own family.
Paul Jay and Mary Ellen were blessed with three children: two surviving daughters, Debbie (Allen) Jarrett and Cindy Osborne, and one son preceded in death, Timothy Vernon Broyles.
Paul Jay was a doting grandfather to his two grandsons: Dillon (Brittney) Jarrett and Devin Osborne and great-grandfather to his five great-grandchildren: Colton Jarrett, Holland Jarrett, Silas Osborne, Emma Osborne, and Addy Osborne.
Paul Jay is also survived by two sisters: Jean (Buddy) Tester and Barbara (Harold-deceased) Hamby and four brothers: Jerry (Carolyn) of Unicoi, Randy (Janine), Rick (Angie), and Tony (Lynda) all of Telford who were also loyal employees of the Body Shop.
Paul Jay Broyles leaves a legacy of hard work and love. Paul’s life will be celebrated 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 24, 2021, with Pastor Charles Morgan officiating. The family will receive friend from 12:00-2:00 PM Wednesday prior to the service. Friends may also come by the funeral home Wednesday from 9:00-12:00 to view and sign the register.
Pallbearers will be Allen Jarrett, Dillon Jarrett, Tony Broyles, Rick Broyles, Jimmy Dykes, and Caleb Dykes. Honorary Pallbearers will be Randy Broyles, Jerry Broyles and Johnny Slagle.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Ballad Hospice and Sarah Ruth.
