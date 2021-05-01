ELIZABETHTON - Paul Hagie, 76, of Elizabethton, went home to be with his Lord, on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Elk Park, NC and was the son of the late Roy and Mina Hicks Hagie.
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his brother, Stewart Hagie, in January of 2021.
Paul proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, earning the Army Commendation Medal.
Those left to cherish Paul’s memory include his loving wife, Patricia Bowman Hagie, his daughter, Paula Powell (Lynn), sister-in-law, Jean Hagie.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff of Amedysis Hospice, and also the doctors and nurses at the VA for the loving care provided to Paul.
The family will greet friends to share memories on Monday, May 3, 2021 from 12:00 pm until a Celebration of Paul’s life at 1:00 pm in the Chapel of Peace, Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Reverend Gary Edwards and Chaplain Chris Hughes officiating. A Graveside service will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be sent to the Carter County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 134, Elizabethton, TN 37644.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home, 211 N. Riverside Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423-542-2232) is honored to serve the Hagie family during this difficult time.