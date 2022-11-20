CLEMMONS, NC - Paul H. Whitehead of Clemmons, NC died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at his home following a long illness.

Paul was born December 18, 1931, in Johnson County, TN to the late Carson and Eliza Whitehead. He was a veteran of the Air Force and proudly served as a staff sergeant during the Korean Conflict. After his time in the Air Force, he attended East Tennessee University. In 1960, he moved to Jacksonville, Florida and was employed for 36 years as a purchasing manager.

