CLEMMONS, NC - Paul H. Whitehead of Clemmons, NC died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at his home following a long illness.
Paul was born December 18, 1931, in Johnson County, TN to the late Carson and Eliza Whitehead. He was a veteran of the Air Force and proudly served as a staff sergeant during the Korean Conflict. After his time in the Air Force, he attended East Tennessee University. In 1960, he moved to Jacksonville, Florida and was employed for 36 years as a purchasing manager.
Mr. Whitehead was a faithful member of Englewood Christian Church in Jacksonville and served humbly as a Sunday school teacher, deacon, and elder. He loved being a part of the Boy Scouts of America where he spent many years as scoutmaster. Paul enjoyed playing and watching sports throughout his life including football and basketball. He also took every opportunity to travel throughout the United States and abroad. He enjoyed hiking and exploring nature.
He moved to Clemmons, NC in 2008 to spend his retirement years closer to family and later became a member of Pinedale Christian Church.
Survivors include his wife, Jean Whitehead, of 69 years; a daughter, Joan (Andy) Heck of Asheville, NC; a son, David (Debbie) of Mocksville, NC; two granddaughters, Heather (Bryce) Rodgers of Harrisonburg, VA and Hannah (Taner) Campbell of Hendersonville, NC. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Bob and Bud Whitehead of Johnson City, TN and two sisters, Sarah Sellers of Johnson City, TN and Jean Stewart of Springfield, TN. The funeral service for Paul H. Whitehead was conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, November 18, 2022, by Pastor Daniel Spainhour at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel, 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Johnson City, TN. Those attending are asked to gather at the graveside by 1:50 PM.
The family would like to thank Hospice for their love and care of Mr. Whitehead during his last days.