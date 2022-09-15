“But because I have done what is right, I will see you. When I awake, I will be fully satisfied, for I will see you face to face.” Psalm 17:15

JOHNSON CITY - Paul G. Smith, age 58, of Johnson City, TN, died on Tuesday morning, September 13, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center after his battle with cancer. He was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, a son of Charlotte Patterson Smith and the late Charles B. Smith and the grandson of the late W.B. and Ruth Smith and Craig G. and Bertha Lee Patterson.

