JOHNSON CITY - Paul Earnest Whaley, 82, Johnson City, died unexpectedly Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Johnson City Medical Center, following a brief illness.
Paul was a Johnson City native, and a son of the late Jacob P. and Bessie Bowman Whaley.
He retired from Baxter Pharmaseal in 1981 where he worked as a Welder for eighteen years.
Paul enjoyed working with his hands and could build and fix anything.
He was a longtime, active member of Liberty Fellowship Church, where he was well known as the “official greeter”.
Paul loved his Georgia Bulldogs and Atlanta Braves.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Josephine Eury, and five brothers, Lewis, Harold, Herman, Lawrence and Buford Whaley.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of more than sixty-two years, Marty Whaley; two daughters, Sherrie Frontz (Rusty), and Paula Woods (Ricky), all of Johnson City; his two very special grandchildren, Brett Michael Nave (Miranda Pearson), and Lyndsay Woods, all of Johnson City; sister-in-law, Rena Hanam, Virginia Beach, VA; several nieces and nephews, including Larry Lane (Cheryl), who Paul thought of as a son; great-nieces and nephews, including Kenny Ledwell (Gina), Jackie Oberlo and Ashleigh Whaley; special fur baby, Asher.
The family would like to thank Melissa O. Leake, FNP, for her many years of excellent care to Paul, and to Dr. Hadi El Bazouni, Dr. Jeff Farrow, Dr. Maria C. Garcia, and the nursing staffs of the 5200 wing and I.C.U. of the Johnson City Medical Center, for their wonderful care during his illness.
The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 7:00 P.M., from the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Rev. Dan Foster and Pastor Kenny Ledwell, officiating. Special music will be provided by Amy Foster Duncan.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
The graveside committal service will be held Thursday, at 1:00 P.M., in Highland Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those planning to attend are requested to meet at the funeral home by 12:30 P.M. to proceed to the cemetery.
Those who prefer to make memorial contributions in-lieu-of flowers may do so in Paul’s name to either Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vesey St. 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281, or the Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter, 3411 N. Roan St., Johnson City, TN 37601.