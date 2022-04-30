Paul Douglas (Doug) Blevins passed away suddenly on Thursday April 21, 2022. He was the son of Gomer (deceased) and Joanne Blevins and was born in Euclid, Ohio on July 15, 1957.
Doug was a graduate of Daniel Boone High School where he was a member of the Cross Country team, also the Beta Club, Chess Club and National Honor Society. He was a long time member of the Boy Scouts of America and was of the Methodist faith.
After graduating from Daniel Boone, he graduated from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where he majored in Forestry, which became his life long love.
Professionally, he was employed by the TWRA and then by the Georgia Pacific Company and was a Mill Manager with them in Kentucky.
Later, he and a partner established Mountain City Lumber Company in Mountain City, Tennessee where he became a well known, capable and respected Forester.
He also remained a faithful Vols fan forever.
He became a licensed pilot and so enjoyed flying around these mountains in his plane. This fulfilled a childhood dream for him.
He is survived by his two sons, Craig Blevins (Jayna) and their two daughters, Olivia and Haddie of Kittanning, Pennsylvania and Brett Blevins (Amy) of Black Lick, Ohio. He is also survived by his mother, Joanne Blevins of Johnson City, Tennessee and his brothers, Russell Blevins (Karen), Mars Hill, North Carolina, Robert Blevins (Kathi), Gray, Tennessee and Richard Blevins (Mary Alice), Piney Flats, Tennessee. Also surviving are his aunts, Doris Rupard, Laurel Bloomery Tennessee and Edie Walker, Chattanooga, Tennessee, his surviving uncle, Paul Blevins (Marcia) Laurel Bloomery, Tennessee, and many, many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
He also leaves behind to treasure his memory many close cousins and friends.
He is predeceased by his wife Cathy Blevins.
His very large family will gather for a private Celebration of Life service