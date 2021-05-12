ELIZABETHTON - Patye Church Heaton, age 64, of Elizabethton, Tennessee was called home on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from the Johnson City Medical Center. Patye was born in Carter County to the late Gordie and Christine Birchfield Church.
Patye had a long career in nursing, first working in Sycamore Shoals Birthing Center for 10 years, then Johnson City OBGYN, Medial Care of Elizabethton and retired from the Carter County Health Department. She was a lifelong member of Valley Forge Christian Church. Patye enjoyed reading, family time, beach trips and woodworking.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 36 years, Greg Heaton, of the home; six children: Jaime Norris, Stephen Heaton (Christina), Jan Setlock (Duane), Kristen Heaton (Chris Johnson), Gregory Sethpatrick Heaton, all of Elizabethton and Megan Heaton, of Jonesborough; fourteen grandchildren: Noah Norris, Joel Doebbler, Toby Heaton, Julie West, Becky Heaton, Madison Setlock, Bella Setlock, Olivia Setlock, Grant Setlock, Rilye Johnson, Charlotte Johnson, Emma Johnson, Perseus York and Titus York; one great grandhchild, Liam West; one sister, Teresa West, of Elizabethton; and two brothers, Chris Church and Don Church, both of Elizabethton. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Patye Church Heaton will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 15, 2021 in the Walnut Mountain Cemetery, Roan Mountain. The family will provide the eulogy. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:50 AM.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605 in honor of Patye Church Heaton or to donate.lovetotherescue.org
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com Tetrick Funeral Home, of Elizabethton is honored to serve the Heaton family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.