JOHNSON CITY - Pattie Lathan Browder, age 68, of Johnson City, passed away Monday, March 14th, 2022, after a courageous battle with a long-term illness. She was born in Abilene, Texas, but lived most of her childhood in Colorado. She received a Bachelor's degree in Nursing with honors from LSU in 1975. She began her early life of service working as a Surgical ICU nurse at Charity Hospital in New Orleans. For two years, Pattie served children in Okinawa, Japan, working as a school nurse during her husband's Naval deployment. In later years she worked as the school nurse at Town Acres Elementary. She was a naturally gifted humanitarian, living her entire life serving others by any means necessary with a smile on her face. Pattie was a role model in her personal and professional life. Pattie’s hobbies were baking, decorating, gardening, crafting, traveling the world, photography, spending time with her dogs Siggy and Barney, and helping others along life’s journey no matter how difficult their circumstances. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt and was always there to support her loved ones through their challenging times. She always encouraged those around her. Pattie was a beautiful person who poured enormous love into the world and will be greatly missed by all. She is survived by her devoted, loving husband of almost 45 years, Dr. William Browder, one son William Andrew Browder and wife Maggie, one daughter Megan Browder Stonecypher and husband Mark, her brother Carl P. Lathan and wife Kathy, sister Kathie Cone and husband Steve, and her three beautiful grandchildren: Cormac and Nora Browder and Sarah Stonecypher. She is preceded in death by sisters Laura Williams and Anita Moorland, her brother William Lathan, and her parents Carl and Marjorie Lathan. The family extends enormous gratitude to the Lakebridge nursing staff and her beloved personal nurse Lindsay Delp. The family will hold a private funeral service on Monday, March 21st, at St. John's Episcopal Church at 11:00 am with The Reverend Laura A. Bryant officiating.