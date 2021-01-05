Our precious mother, Patti Jamerson Bogart, passed away peacefully while sleeping on Saturday, January 2, 2021. She was an incredible loving mother who devoted her life to her children and grandchildren.
Gram, as she loved to be called, was always up for a grand adventure, making messes, and making memories. She lived every minute of life to its fullest.
Our momma loved the Lord with all her heart. She pointed everyone to Christ in everything she did. She had such a servant’s heart. Serving others was her love language and boy did she speak it so loudly! She made it her life’s work to teach her children, grandchildren, and her preschoolers at Tri-Cities Baptist Church about God’s love. She was a special light in this world who left vast imprints on so many hearts.
Her incredible legacy lives on through her children, Amber Bacon (and spouse, Bradley), Trey Bogart (and spouse, Cortney), Alli Bogart (and finance, Cayman Ratliff); grandchildren, Hadleigh, Ian, Cooper, Harrison, and Addie; father, Howard Jamerson; and sisters, Janie Jamerson, Susan Day, and Ellen McCall; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Anne “Polly” Sells and step-father, James Edward “Peanut” Sells.
Due to current restrictions, there are no services at this time. Private interment will occur at Washington County Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to help the family with funeral expenses. Donations can be mailed to the family (P.O. Box 8131, Gray, TN 37615) or sent to her GoFundMe page, Patti Jamerson Bogart Memorial: https://www.gofundme.com/f/patti-jamerson-bogart-memorial
Her children would like to hear how Patti impacted your life so that they can create a memory book of her legacy. Please send pictures and stories to remembergram@yahoo.com or on their Facebook page, Patti Jamerson Bogart Memorial: https://www.facebook.com/pattijamersonbogart
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Bogart family (423) 282-1521.