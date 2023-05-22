Numbers: 24-26
“The LORD bless you and keep you; the LORD make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace”
TELFORD - Patti B. Phillips 65, of Barkley Road, Telford, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a member of Limestone Freewill Baptist Church, a member of women active for Christ at Limestone and the director of Keepers of the faith.
Patti’s family states that she loved her family, especially her son Patrick, her flowers and her home. She always helped other people and loved to cook for them, her gift for hospitality was a blessing to everyone. She loved her church work, church family and singing in Three Witnesses for Christ. Most of all she loved Jesus and served him well.
Patti is survived by her son: Patrick Phillips; sisters and brothers: Judy Fritts, David Bailey, Randy (Lisa) Bailey and Lisa Ramsey; nephews: Steve Fritts and Brian Fritts and their families as well as Wayne Bailey and his family; nieces: Sunnie Shelton and family as well as Lauren Chambless and Waylon; dear friends: Kathy and Larry McNeese; aunts: Lois Miller and family, Arlene Mitchell and family as well as the Ramsey family.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Charlie Phillips; infant son: David Paul Phillips; her parents: Winfred Bailey and Juanita and Cecil Ramsey; special brother-in-law: Paul Fritts Jr.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 from 4-7pm at Limestone Freewill Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 7:00pm at the church with Rev. Tim Broyles, Rev. Gary Gentry, Rev. Dale Mitchell and Rev. Roy Roach officiating.
The graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 11:00am at Limestone Freewill Baptist Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Roger Dickerson, Marion Bailey, Wayne Bailey, Steve Fritts, Brian Fritts, Larry McNeese, Dwight Mitchell and Wade McKinney. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of her 4- and 5-year-old Sunday School Class. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45am Thursday for the graveside service.
Online condolences may be sent to the Phillips family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home
125 Idletime Drive, Greeneville, Tn. 37743
423-638-3121
