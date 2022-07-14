ELIZABETHTON - Patti Anne Treadway, of Elizabethton, passed away at the age of 69, on July 8, 2022, at Ivy Hall Nursing Home in Elizabethton, TN. A native of Elizabethton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Randolph "Joe" and Patricia Taylor "Pat" Treadway. Patti earned her bachelor’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University in 1975 with a major in Interior Design and her Master of Arts degree in Teaching from East Tennessee State University in 1980.
Patti devoted her life to nurturing and educating children and encouraging others. She taught
Kindergarten and Head Start at Happy Valley Elementary for 35 years. She loved her students and worked tirelessly to provide each child with an environment that was both educational and inspirational, allowing them to grow academically, express themselves artistically, and experience moments of unbridled joy. Her mantra was to allow each child to have their best day, every day.
Those who surrounded Patti knew her kindness, warmth, rich expertise, and collaborative spirit. Her focus was always outward as she lifted and included all others around her. Her legacy will live on through the lives of those she taught, mentored, loved, and inspired.
Patti was known for her creativity and artistic talent. She loved to create and teach scrapbooking, and she made beautiful scrapbooks for her family and friends. She also assisted her family and friends with numerous home interior and design projects. She had an uncanny ability to see color and better utilize space in any room or design project. She was a lifelong reader, loved to discuss plot components, and wrote beautiful short stories.
Patti was the prepared member of her family. Her Christmas presents were perfectly wrapped, and her trunk included enough raingear and snacks to get her family through any situation in Neyland stadium because she knew they never remembered to bring anything. To be loved by Patti was to be paid attention to in detail. She was the best storyteller in the family. A second mother to her niece and nephew, and a beloved sister. She will be missed beyond measure.
She was a member of First Christian Church of Elizabethton, where she had taught Sunday School and served as a youth sponsor.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sister, Meredith Trott, and husband Tracy, of Elizabethton; niece, Laura Trott and husband Jason Yoo, of Atlanta, Georgia; nephew, Joey Trott of Knoxville; beloved aunts and uncles, Kathy and Wayne Riley of Baldwin, Georgia, and Dottie and Jim Riley of Woodstock, Georgia; special friend, Leonard Febuary; best friends, June and Roger Shepherd all of Elizabethton; numerous cherished cousins and friends; and Jasper her devoted Bichon Havanese.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the caregivers and staff at Ivy Hall Nursing Home and Amedisys for the loving care that was given to Patti.
A service to honor and celebrate the life of Patti Anne Treadway will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Monday, July 18, 2022, in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Mr. Michael Klaus and Mr. Jeff Campbell, ministers, presiding. Music will be under the direction of Mr. Gene Estep. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Monday; or at the residence of her sister at other times.
The graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Patton-Simmons Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Joey Trott, Jason Yoo, Jonathan Street, Jason Wright, Brett Barton, and Jonathan Raulston. Honorary pallbearers will be her many friends and former students. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton at 9:15 AM on Tuesday, to go in procession.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the American Cancer Society, 861 Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37909; First Christian Church Youth Fund, 513 Hattie Avenue, Elizabethton, TN 37643; or to the Carter County Animal Shelter, 135 Sycamore Shoals Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Patti Anne Treadway.