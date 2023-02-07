Patsy Stanger Greene passed away eight days away from turning 94 after a brief stay at Durham Hensley Rehabilitation. She was a loving mother, housewife, and wonderful cook and made tasty, buttermilk sheet cakes. She took care of many children in her life. Patsy was a member of Salem Presbyterian Church and loved going to Bible study and singing in the choir. She enjoyed going to and listening to gospel singing with her friends. Patsy was loved by all and loved all. She will be dearly missed.
Patsy was preceded in death by her father and mother, Edward and Lucille Stanger; sister, Laverna Arrwood; and husband of 42 years, Roy Greene.
She is survived by her children, Russell (Brenda) Greene, and Ruth (Mike) Turner of Limestone; grandchildren, Candace Hall and Joey Scott; and great-grandchildren, Madlina and Alex Patai, Christyana and Roy Scott; and one great, great-grandchild, Ezra Scott.
The family will receive friends Thursday 5-7 pm at Jeffers Funeral Service at Afton. The funeral service will be held Friday at 1 pm in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Garland Long and Santo Cicirello officiating. Interment will be at Urbana Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Roy and Patsy Greene can be made to Limestone Volunteer Fire Department 3865 Old State Rt 34 Limestone, TN 37681.
Jeffers Funeral and Cremation is in charge of these arrangements. Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.