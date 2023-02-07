Patsy Stanger Greene passed away eight days away from turning 94 after a brief stay at Durham Hensley Rehabilitation. She was a loving mother, housewife, and wonderful cook and made tasty, buttermilk sheet cakes. She took care of many children in her life. Patsy was a member of Salem Presbyterian Church and loved going to Bible study and singing in the choir. She enjoyed going to and listening to gospel singing with her friends. Patsy was loved by all and loved all. She will be dearly missed.

Patsy was preceded in death by her father and mother, Edward and Lucille Stanger; sister, Laverna Arrwood; and husband of 42 years, Roy Greene.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Recommended for you