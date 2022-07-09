JOHNSON CITY - Patsy Ruth Hall Wood, 83, Johnson City, passed away Wednesday, July 06, 2022, at Abundant Christian Living Community.
Patsy was born on October 6, 1983, in Johnson City, to the late Joseph and Pauline Saylor Hall.
She was a graduate of Lamar High School and East Tennessee State University. She was a member of Lone oak Christian Church for many years, as well as Central Crossroads Christian Church. Patsy worked many years and retired as a Speech Pathologist.
In addition to her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Wood; two children, Michael David Wood and Vickie Aileen Smith; brother, Joseph R. Hall; and sister, Mary Ann Brandon.
Those left to cherish her memory include: her sisters-in-law and caregivers, Brenda Honeycutt and her husband Wayne and Mary Harvey; grandchildren, Stephanie Wood Mitchell and Benjamin Smith; son-in-law, Lebron Smith; sister, Joyce Smith; sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Woods; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Abundant Christian Living Community for their loving care. A thank you to all the staff at Amedisys Hospice in Elizabethton for all you did to keep Patsy comfortable and your prayers for the family.
The family of Patsy Wood will receive friends from 12 PM until 1 PM on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1 PM with Bro. Scott Fisher officiating. The committal service will immediately follow at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Niswonger Children’s Hospital at https://www.balladhealth.org/foundation/donate-online.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Wood family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Wood family. (423) 282-1521