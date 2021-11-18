JOHNSON CITY - Patsy “Patricia” Pate, 71, of Johnson City, passed away at her home Sunday, November 14, 2021.
Patricia was the daughter of the late Fred and Georgia Campbell of Buladean, NC.
Patricia served a lengthy career with the US Federal Government, starting with the APO at the US Embassy in Lima, Peru. Then joining the DEA in 1988, later retiring from the FBI in 2011. During her career she lived and worked in Lima, Peru; Mexico City, Mexico; Hong Kong; Moscow, Russia; Tokyo, Japan; Beijing, China twice, Sa’na, Yemen; and Sengal, Africa. Having lived overseas for 26 years, Patricia was a resident of the world. She visited countless surrounding countries during her time overseas. Patricia was a fiercely independent woman, who lived a full life on her terms. Before her time with the US Government, she was an LPN. Patricia was a kind and gentle soul, that loved animals and nature. Patricia was an avid reader, who enjoyed spending time gardening and cooking.
Patricia was survived by her only child, Victor Ross Pate and his wife Jennifer Pate; and her only grandchild, Zachary Michael Pate.
The family will hold a private service honoring her memory. Forever missed.
