GRAY - Patsy Neeley, 85, Gray, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
