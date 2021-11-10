JOHNSON CITY - Patsy Lynn Grubbs, 65, Johnson City passed away Friday, November 5, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native of Unicoi County and was a daughter of the late Oscar and Lillian Bradshaw Smith. Patsy enjoyed her family and cooking for her family, especially at holidays. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Robert Lee Metcalf and two brothers, Bobby Bradshaw and Billy “Little Red” Smith.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Randy Keith Grubbs; her children, Charles Anthony “Tony” Smith, Kyle Dean Smith and Candice Marie Shelton and husband Adam, step-son, Randy Nathaniel Grubbs; four brothers, Darrell “Big Red” Smith, Larry “Cotton” Smith, Mike Smith and wife, Kim and Terry Smith; a sister, Debbie Campbell and husband, Richard; several grandchildren, Leanna Tipton, Michael Ellenburg, Kyla Smith, Shelby Pearson and husband, Aaron, Amber, Jade and Michael Shelton, Alexus and Haley Grubbs and Dylan Nelson; three great-grandchildren, Addison and Jacob Pearson and Reilei Nelson; several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 5:00 PM Wednesday, November 17, 2021 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Rev. Jimmy Griffith and Rev. Larry Dugger officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4:00 PM until the service hour.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245