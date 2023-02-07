ELIZABETHTON - Patsy K. Carr, 81, Elizabethton, went to be with the Lord, February 04, 2023. Patsy was a lifelong resident of Carter County. She was the daughter of the late Daniel Andrew and Myrtle McConnell Deloach. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Carr and her son Kevin Carr and two brothers: Larry and Harry Deloach and a sister: Barbara Lewis.
She was a long-time member of East River Park Christian Church. Patsy enjoyed cooking, gardening and she was an Atlanta Braves fan. Patsy was a loving, giving and kind person to her family and others and had an especially close relationship with her daughter, who will miss her terribly.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Blackwood and son-in-law, Michael Blackwood. Her grandchildren: Makayla Ritchey, Cayden Blackwood and Malachi Blackwood. Her sister Geraldine Scalf and several nieces and nephews. Patsy is also survived by her fur baby, Scarlett, her cat.
A celebration of life will be held at Memorial Funeral Chapel at 6 p.m. Thursday, February 09, 2023 with Pastor Jason Payne officiating. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at Happy Valley Memorial Park, 11 a.m., Friday, February 10, 2023 with family and friends being requested to be at the funeral home to go in procession at 10:20 a.m. Active pallbearers are Michael Blackwood, Cayden Blackwood, Shannon Deloach, Kevin Blackwood, Tyler Richey, and Patrick Blair. Her daughter, Karen and son-in-law, Michael would like to thank the staff at Sycamore Shoals Hospital and especially the ICU staff. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Carr Family.