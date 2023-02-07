ELIZABETHTON - Patsy K. Carr, 81, Elizabethton, went to be with the Lord, February 04, 2023. Patsy was a lifelong resident of Carter County. She was the daughter of the late Daniel Andrew and Myrtle McConnell Deloach. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Carr and her son Kevin Carr and two brothers: Larry and Harry Deloach and a sister: Barbara Lewis.

She was a long-time member of East River Park Christian Church. Patsy enjoyed cooking, gardening and she was an Atlanta Braves fan. Patsy was a loving, giving and kind person to her family and others and had an especially close relationship with her daughter, who will miss her terribly.

