BAKERSVILLE, NC - Patsy Ann Smith (Johnson) Gortney, aged 79, of Hwy 226 North, Bakersville NC (Red Hill Community), went home to be with the Lord on March 22, 2023. She was a native of Mitchell County, NC, and was preceded in death by her father, James C Smith Jr, of Erwin TN, and her mother, Genevieve Bennett, and stepfather Ozelle Johnson, of Bakersville. She retired as a Title Clerk in automotive auctions.
Patti enjoyed many hobbies which included NASCAR, fishing, and listening to and singing Patsy Cline music. She loved her family and friends immensely. She was a people person who never met a stranger. Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Larry Gortney, three children: sons Todd Gortney of Lowell NC, Chris Gortney of Charlotte NC, daughter Susan (Mack) Callahan of Bakersville, two sisters, Sue Wiseman of Spruce Pine, and Renita (Wade) Yelton of Bakersville. Four grandchildren: Michael (Jamie) Gortney of Charlotte, Cecily Gortney of Ranlo, Matthew Trull and Marissa Trull of Spruce Pine. Five great grandchildren: Jaid, Delilah, Abi, Nealy, Oaklynn, and finally a great-grandson on the way.
As per Patti’s wishes, the family will hold a small memorial service, to be announced later.
Henline-Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the family.