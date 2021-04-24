HELENA, AL - Patsy A. Cody, 80, of Helena, Alabama (previously of Jonesborough, TN) went home to the Lord on March 4, 2021. She spent many years of employment at the Johnson City Medical Center Hospital. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Patsy was an excellent cook and enjoyed spending time with friends and family.
She was born in Johnson City, TN, a daughter of the late Paul and Irene Goode. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one brother, Richard Goode.
She is survived by and celebrated 56 years in marriage to her loving husband, James Earl Cody of Helena, Alabama. Survivors include: one daughter, Michelle Holt and Jeffrey Holt of Roswell, Georgia; Grandchildren, Christopher Holt, of Kennesaw, Georgia, Nicholas and Haley Holt, of Dunlap TN, Abigail and Micah Frink, of Chattanooga, TN, and Macy Holt of Roswell, Georgia.
A private ceremony was held at her home with family.