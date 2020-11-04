JOHNSON CITY - Patrick Wayne Roderick age 32 of Johnson City passed away Saturday at his residence.
Patrick loved the outdoors hunting, fishing, kayaking, 4- wheeling. Doing anything outdoors made him happy.
He is survived by his mother: Teresa Roderick; father and his wife: Clete and Roxann Roderick; Mam-maw: Hilda Pinkston; brothers: Derrick Roderick, Daniel Pinkston and Patrick Jeremy Hinkle; sister: Heather Pinkston; girlfriend: Courtney; aunt: Leonora Nonnenmaher; aunt: Connie Roderick; uncle and aunt: Dale and Lynn Roderick; uncle and aunt: Bob and Bobbie Roderick and uncles: Roger Roderick and Gary Copeland. He is also survived by several cousins, nieces, nephews and numerous friends.
Patrick is preceded in death by grandmother and grandfather: Ival B. and Roy W. Roderick; grandmother: Jewell Richardson; uncle: Gene Roderick; uncle: Ralph Roderick; aunt: Jeannie Roderick and aunt: Cheryl Roderick.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 6 – 8 pm at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The memorial service will at 8 pm in the chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Jack Morgan.
