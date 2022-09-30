Patrick "Pat" Lee Koppel, age 71, passed away September 28, 2022 surrounded by his loving children after a long health battle. Patrick was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Knoxville, TN and a long-time member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Johnston City, TN. Pat spent most of his career working at Nuclear Fuel Services (NFS) while living in Johnson City before retiring in 2019 and moving to Knoxville. He loved spending time with his large family and learning more about their interests and hobbies. He was a leader in Boy Scout Troop 37 and he continued his involvement with the troop after retiring. Pat enjoyed taking walks, collecting stamps, hiking, backpacking, studying history (specifically South Africa and WWII), and being with his children and grandchildren as much as possible. Patrick is survived by his wife of 50 years, Vickie; children, Barbara (Rob) James (Melissa), Charlie (Mel), Christie (Chris); grandchildren, Cameron, Hannah, Grace, Isaac, Emily, Tabitha, Matthew, Sarah, Zeke, Caleb, Lydia; parents, Pete and May, seven siblings and spouses; several nieces and nephews; and countless lifelong friends. Family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday, October 2, at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. on Monday at St. John Neumann Catholic Church followed by burial at Lakeview Cemetery in Lenoir City, Tennessee.