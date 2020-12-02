JOHNSON CITY - Patricia Suzanne Hawkins Barnett, age 72, of Johnson City, Tennessee, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at The Courtyards Senior Living in Johnson City.
Patricia was born on September 4, 1948 in Johnson City to Earl Hawkins and Doris Susie Caldwell Hawkins. She married her husband, Edward “Eddie” Barnett, in 1968.
She was a member of Rich Acres Freewill Baptist Church and she attended services for as long as her health allowed her.
Patricia worked at ETSU for 22 years. In her free time, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and she enjoyed traveling to any destination with a beach.
In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her sister, Magretha White.
She is survived by her husband, Eddie Barnett; daughters, Jennifer Rybak of Johnson City and Becky (and husband, Bradley) Tucker of Johnson City; grandchildren, McKenzie Tucker, Emy Johnson, and Elijah Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public services scheduled. Interment will occur at Monte Vista Memorial Park.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Barnett family (423) 282-1521.