JOHNSON CITY - Patricia Sue (Shell) Howell, age 69, of Johnson City, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at her residence. Patricia was born in Johnson City to the late Ralph and Hazel (Shell) Smith.
Patricia was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She loved taking care of her family and home and was of the Christian faith. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones.
Those left to cherish her memory include her devoted husband of 29 years, Leslea Chris Howell of the home; two children, Erika Cerezo of Erwin, Tennessee and Wesley Persinger of Jonesborough, Tennessee; two stepchildren, Les Howell of Spokane, Washington and Katrina Lovelace of Johnson City, Tennessee; five grandchildren; two brothers, Joe Smith of Bluff City, Tennessee and Dana Smith of Abingdon, Virginia; and one sister, Vickie Wikle of Johnson City, Tennessee. Several nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors also survive.
The family will conduct a memorial service to celebrate Patricia’s life at 5:00 PM on Saturday, March 19, 2022 in the Berea Free Will Baptist Church (2415 Sinking Creek Road, Johnson City, Tennessee - Come in from the west end from Lone Oak Road) with Pastor Gary Hill officiating. The family will receive friends and family from 4:00 PM until 5:00 PM at the church, prior to the service on Saturday.
A private disposition will be held at a later date.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Berea Free Will Baptist Church, 2415 Sinking Creek Road, Johnson City, Tennessee 37604 in memory of Patricia.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Patricia Sue (Shell) Howell.