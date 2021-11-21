ERWIN - Patricia Sue Holifield, age 71, of Erwin, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at her daughter’s residence. Patricia was a native of Unicoi County and a daughter of the late Aaron Webb and Anna Mae Booth Harvey. She was a member of King Springs Baptist Church of Johnson City where she served as the Choir Director. Mrs. Holifield loved Gospel Music, scrapbooking with her daughter and loved to read. In addition to her parents, Patricia is preceded in death by her husband, David Rex Holifield, and a brother, Von Webb.
Patricia Sue Holifield, leaves behind to cherish her memory: daughter Melissa Maupin and husband, Scotty; brothers Gary Harvey, Jim Webb and wife, Diane, Phil Webb and wife, Cheri; sisters Kathy Wilmsen and husband, Steve, Peggy Flaws and husband, Tom, Mary Diaz and husband, Frank, and Theresa Diaz and husband, Bob; and a sister-in-law, Maggie Webb.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Patricia Sue Holifield, in a funeral service to be held at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Pastor Gary Addington will officiate. Musical selections will be provided by Allen and Jenny Morefield. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 pm and will continue until service time at Valley Funeral Home on Tuesday. A committal service will be held in Evergreen Cemetery on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 1:00 PM. Those attending the committal service will meet at Valley Funeral Home by 12:30 PM to go in procession. Serving as active pallbearers will be Earl Booth, Tim Harris, Shona Williams, Jeff Jones, Allen Morefield, and Alan Booth.
Flowers are appreciated, and if you wish please make memorial donations to Leukemia Foundation, PO Box 22324, New York, NY 10087.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin.