JOHNSON CITY - Patricia Sue Couch Bethard, age 70 of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Edith Sapp Couch, born to them on July 9, 1951 in Birmingham, Alabama. Patricia united in marriage to Robert William Bethard and to this union, two loving children were born.
Patricia greatly enjoyed the fall season, and used her skill as a painter to paint fall scenes. One of her favorite things to do was to sit outside on a crisp, fall day with a hot cup of coffee and enjoy the scenery with her dog, Mozart, who preceded her death. She particularly loved American history and was able to visit many historical sites across the country. There was nothing better than a cold diet coke and along with all of these things, she also enjoyed antiques, classic movies, and good music, especially The Beatles and Peter, Paul & Mary. She took great pride in her Southern Baptist Faith and taught pre-school in her church for many years.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth Couch and Paul A. Couch.
Patricia is survived by her loving husband, Robert Bethard; her children, Christine Bethard Stevens (Carter) and Paul Clark Bethard; one special grandchild, Jude Robert Stevens. She is also survived by other family members and dear friends left behind to cherish her memory.
Funeral services for Patricia Sue Bethard will be conducted on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. in the chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services with Rev. Mike Anglin officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday after 12:00 noon until the hour of service at 1:00 P.M.
A graveside and committal service will be conducted on Tuesday in the Mountain Home National Cemetery New Annex at 2:00 P.M. with family members and friends serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 1:50 P.M.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Bethard Family.