ELIZABETHTON - Patricia Shelton Hurley, 65, Elizabethton went to be with the Lord, Sunday, June 19, 2022. She was a Nurse with a four-year degree from ETSU. She was a Volunteer at the V.A. Hospital and was a past president for Crippled Children's Support Group. She was a Nashville Representative for handicap schools and handicap housing. She went to Nashville to represent welfare mothers going back to school and the disabled needing equipment and supplies. She was preceded in death by her father Dean Shelton, her mother: Christine Norton Fortner, her son: Douglas Hurley, her grandson: Avery Ashley her husband Ronnie Hurley, step-mother: Mary Shelton and sister-in-law: Patty Hunt. She was a member of Bible Baptist Church.
She is survived by two brothers: Troy “Pete” Hunt & wife Lisa of Elizabethton and Mike Shelton & wife Debbie of Alabama, two sisters: Lynn Karrh & husband Johnny and Rachel Harp & husband Mark of Alabama. Son: Anthony Hurley & wife Sherry and children: Lucas & wife Candace, Nicholas and Alex, Son: William Hurley & wife Mary and children: Tyler, Taylor, Brooke, and Darren & wife Stephanie & child Nevaeh, Daughter: Lisa Slone & husband Steven and children: Logan & wife Tiffany, Bryanna, Cameron & wife Leah and son Casen & Kyndall, Daughter: Angela Ashley and children: Dakota & wife Victoria & son Jackson, Chance, Blake, and Ashton. Many nephews and nieces, and many close friends. Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022 at Bible Baptist Church with Pastor Frank Osborne officiating. Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022 in the Ritchie Cemetery (Stoney Creek) . Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the church at 6:50 p.m. Friday and also at the funeral home at 12:20 p.m. Saturday will be: Tim McClellan, Roy Laws, Larry Absher, Dylan Patterson, Steven Slone and Jamie Ashley. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 12:20 p.m. Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Hurley family.