ELIZABETHTON - Patricia S. “Pat” Middleton, age 82, of Elizabethton, TN passed away after a brief illness at Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Savannah, GA to the late Wilton Douglas Stubbs, Sr. and Mamie Louise Oliver Stubbs.

Pat graduated Screven County High School in Sylvania, GA where she grew up. She started her career by attending Savannah Business College while working at Savannah Telephone Company. Pat was the bookkeeper for Charles Pryor, a franchise of Kentucky Fried Chicken in Savannah, GA. Pat and her late husband, Charlie moved to Elizabethton to open their first Kentucky Fried Chicken in 1968 and over the next 47 years they built their business. After deciding to sell the business, Pat enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family, grandchildren, recent new great-grandson, and friends.

