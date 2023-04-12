ELIZABETHTON - Patricia S. “Pat” Middleton, age 82, of Elizabethton, TN passed away after a brief illness at Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Savannah, GA to the late Wilton Douglas Stubbs, Sr. and Mamie Louise Oliver Stubbs.
Pat graduated Screven County High School in Sylvania, GA where she grew up. She started her career by attending Savannah Business College while working at Savannah Telephone Company. Pat was the bookkeeper for Charles Pryor, a franchise of Kentucky Fried Chicken in Savannah, GA. Pat and her late husband, Charlie moved to Elizabethton to open their first Kentucky Fried Chicken in 1968 and over the next 47 years they built their business. After deciding to sell the business, Pat enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family, grandchildren, recent new great-grandson, and friends.
To know Pat was to love her. Her southern hospitality was an unspoken expression of love. Her kind and gracious heart had a way of making everyone feel at ease. To her, what seemed like a small gesture, had an everlasting impact on so many lives. She believed good food brought people together while nourishing their soul, rather in her home or on Watauga Lake.
Pat was a member of Central Community Christian Church, Johnson City and Elizabethton Women’s Civic Club. She enjoyed fishing, shopping, attending sporting events, and cheering on the Cyclones.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles William Middleton. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Anne Estep and husband Mark, Charlene Ray and husband Keith and Crystal Slagle and husband Pete; grandchildren, Clayton K. Ray and wife Kelsey, Alexandra C. Middleton, Cassidee C. Ray, Owen Slagle, Rhett B. Slagle and Zac Estep; great-grandchild, Linclon Kayson Ray; brother, Douglas Stubbs; nephews, Wilton Stubbs and wife Michelle, Robert Stubbs and wife Millie, Richard Stubbs and wife Julie, Mark Middleton and wife Lynne and Keith Middleton and wife Toni; special friends, LT. Col. Williams “Bill” and Hyona Thomas, Lea Burnette, Jordan Simerly, Nancy Byrd and family, Nancy Moody, Shenny Teague, Minae Ward, Robert and Teresa Parker, Emily Norton, Ann Redick, Ann Littleton and many other special extended family and friends also survive.
A celebration life service to honor the life of Pat will be conducted at 5:00 PM on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at Central Community Christian Church, 137 Hopson Rd, Johnson City, TN 37601 with Mr. Todd Wolfe, Minister officiating. A eulogy will be presented by Mr. Jon Byrd, Jr. and Alex Middleton. Music will be under the direction of Missy Clouse and Billy Murphy. The family will receive friends between the hours of 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM prior to the service at the church on Sunday.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Sergio Diaz, Dr. Paula Smith, Dr. Carmina Garcia, Dr. Denise Sammons, Dr. Eric S. Lambright, and Units 5200 and 5500 at Johnson City Medical Center for all their loving care and support given during this difficult time.
Pat’s request was all donations be made to: Central Community Christian Church “New Building Fund”, 137 Hopson Road, Johnson City, TN 37601, Cyclone Touchdown Club, 396 Cripple Creek Loop, Watauga, TN 37694, or to the Cyclone Dugout Club, P.O. Box 504, Elizabethton, TN 37644.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family by visiting our website: www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is truly honored to serve the family of Patricia S. “Pat” Middleton.