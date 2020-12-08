JOHNSON CITY - Patricia Ruth Hall Bullard, age 68, of Johnson City, TN passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Bristol Regional Medical Center of COVID.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Andy and Lou Hall; daughter, Andrea Lynn Jones; her sister, Kathy Ann Slagle; brother Allen Hall.
She loved to travel and had a tremendous love for her family. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Blountville and retired after 30 years at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Survivors include her husband of 31 years, Jerry Bullard; brother Richard (Doris) Hall and John Hall and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 P.M., Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Temple Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum in Castlewood, VA with Dr. Clay Austin officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Blountville, P.O. Box 587, Blountville, TN 37617.
Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com
Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Bullard family.