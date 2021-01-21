JOHNSON CITY - Patricia “Patty” Tey, 62, Johnson City, died Tuesday, January 19, 2021 after a struggle with cancer.
Patty was a native of Morristown and a daughter of James B. Howardton and the late Vera S. Scott Howardton
Patty was a very spiritual person. She loved nature and all animals. Patty had a wonderful, sweet soul. She was extremely generous and a forever optimist. Patty enjoyed drawing, crafting and painting.
In addition to her parents Patty was preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Howardton.
Survivors include her partner of 13 years, Ken Sigler of Johnson City; step-daughter, Angie Tey Klotz and husband Brian of Tiffin, OH; grandsons, Tyler Kasper and Cole Klotz; sisters, Sherry Ricker and Donna Bell both of Morristown, TN.
It was Patty’s wishes to be cremated. The family will have a private celebration at a later date.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 125 East Jackson Blvd. Suite 3 Jonesborough TN, 37659, 423-547-0379 is honored to be serving the Tey Family.