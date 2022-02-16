GREENWOOD, SC - Patricia "Patsy" Hayes Cook, 83, resident of Timberwood Road, widower of Roy Gordan Cook, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at NHC of Greenwood.
Born August 30, 1938, in Cincinnati, OH, and was raised in Johnson City, TN, she was a daughter of the late C.J. and Etta Strickland Hayes. She was a graduate of Science Hill High School and attended East Tennessee State University. Patricia retired from Park Seed Company and a member of North Side Baptist Church.
Surviving are a daughter Karen M. Cook of Greenwood; a son, Kevin G. Cook and wife Tammy of Abbeville; and Pat's pride and joy her granddaughter, Kierstin Hayes Cook of Greenwood.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 -7:30 Thursday evening.
No services will be held at this time.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Cook family.