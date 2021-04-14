Patricia “Pat” Kay Baines, 80, was embraced in the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ, April 13th, 2021 with her family by her side.
Although she had battled health issues since 2009, she showed by example to all those who were blessed to know her what it meant to have courage, determination, strong faith, and an unconditional love for her family & friends.
Once she set her mind to something there was no stopping her. She especially loved working on her lathe. With her self-taught wood crafting skills, she created many amazing wood pieces that we will cherish forever. Her love for her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ and her family was her life! More than anything we will miss & cherish our talks and seeing your sweet, precious smile.
Pat is survived by her husband “soulmate”, Jimmy R. Baines; two daughters, Terri McLemore & son-in-law Ed and Kim Beaver & son-in-law Joe; one son, Jamie Baines & daughter-in-law Amy; four grandchildren, Austin McLemore, Brooke Beaver, Jessica Beaver, & Kayla Beaver; four step-grandchildren, Eddie McLemore, Taylor Davenport, Grant Davenport, & McKenzie Hughes; three sisters, Karen Collins (Jerry), Fran Glass, & Jan Hall (Henry); one sister-in-law, Peggy Ward; and several loved nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Dean & Lena Hunt, two sisters, Sandra Hensley and Dyan McDaniel, and four brothers-in-law, Doyle Ward, Jack Hensley, Kenneth Glass, & Ed McDaniel.
Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 pm Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Bro. Joe Beaver officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 pm Saturday prior to the service. Graveside services will follow at Hunt Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Austin McLemore, Chris Hensley, Rocky Collins, Jason Hall, Kenny Glass, & Eddie McLemore. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jimmy Doyle Ward, Grant Davenport, Jeff Stamper, Tom Davis, Rusty Sells and Keith Ellis.
Condolences may be sent to the Baines family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821