Patricia (Pat) Ann Dyer Bolton went to be with the Lord on December 28, 2021, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Pat was born October 15, 1953, in Johnson City, TN to Charles Grayson “Boge” Dyer and Anna Kate Dyer. She is preceded in death by her parents along with her paternal grandparents, Charles and Louise Keefauver Dyer and maternal grandparents Claude and Georgia Smith and the father of her son, Allen Bolton.
Pat was a lifelong resident of Tennessee and spent her life growing up on her parent’s farm.
Pat received her undergraduate social work degree from East Tennessee State University and her Master of Social Work from Virginia Commonwealth University. Early in her career, she was a social worker for Department of Human Services and worked with foster children and adoptions. She had such great love for “her children” and often kept in touch with them after they left custody and was a great encouragement to them. Later, she even became a foster parent with Omni providing care for older children. After receiving her master’s degree, she worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs in Louisville, Biloxi and Mountain Home. While in service to Veterans she found great rewards in listening to their stories and was able to tell them about visiting Normandy which she recounts as a very humbling experience.
Pat was a traveler and did so extensively in the US and foreign travel. Her favorite trips included trips to national parks like Yellowstone and Glacier, but foreign travel was so exciting to her. Her favorite trip was to the Tahitian Islands, but she enjoyed time in Belgium, Paris, Rome, and many other countries. She is a fan of museums, and she could recount where to go to in any given city. She also loved the beach and went there as often as she could.
Pat has touched so many lives during her time on this earth. She had a smile that would light up a room and her laughter was so genuine. She was always interested in what was going on in her friend’s life and was willing to help anyone who had a need. Her heart was full of love for her family and friends. She was very talented cook and would like to try old family recipes as well as new ones. She delighted her friends every fall with her world-famous pumpkin roll. Pat is a member of the Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church in Boones Creek.
Pat is survived by her son, Nicholas Allen Bolton and grandson, Hudson Alexander Bolton, Johnson City; her brother, Charles (Kathy) Dyer, Jonesborough; nephew, Clinton Dyer and her special friend, Bill Dykes.
