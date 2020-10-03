JOHNSON CITY - Patricia Moore Brown, 68, Johnson City, died Thursday, October 1st, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center following a lengthy illness.
She was a Johnson City native and graduate of Science Hill High School Class of 1969 and Memphis University. She was a Respiratory Therapist at JCMC. She retired as a collector and dealer of antiques. She enjoyed her family, her pets and maintaining the old General Store and Post Office in Piney Flats.
She was the wife of the late Gustaf Edward Brown, Jr., of Piney Flats.
In addition to her husband, Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, John H. Moore, Sr. and Mildred Mynatt Moore.
Patricia is survived by: two daughters, Darci Lyons and her husband Jonathan, of Seymour, TN and Nikki Hoilman, of Johnson City; two step-sons, Dan Brown, of Austin, TX and Scott Brown and his wife Ami, of Stafford, VA; step-daughter, Kelly Brown Jenkins and her husband Dave, of Berryville, VA; sister, Linda Hodge; brother, John Moore, Jr. and his wife Janice Moore; ten grandchildren, Riley Lyons, Kelsi Lyons, Mason Casey, Asa Brown, Jonah Brown, Jayden Brown, Jami Brown, Molly Grace Randall , Kendall Ruth Jenkins and Emma Inez Jenkins; great grandchildren, Golder Ashby Randall and Augustine Gustaf Randall; nephew, Perry Hodge III; and niece, Lindsay Carmical.
Private services will be held.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Brown family via www.morrisbaker.com.
