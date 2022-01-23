GRAY - Patricia Mae Davis Riddle, 75, of Gray, passed away on Saturday January 22, at her residence.
She was a daughter of the late Roy Davis Jr. and Doris Faddis Davis.
Patricia was a loving wife and mother, dedicating her life to raising and caring for her family. Her home was the hub for any family activity, and she stayed involved in her children’s lives well into their adulthood.
When she had time to herself, Patricia would spend it doing crafts or looking for more shiny collectibles (gold, crystal, or lime green if she could find them). What she enjoyed best was spending time birdwatching with her beloved late husband, Bob, who gave her 55 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in December of 2021.
Patricia was a spiritual woman who gave her life to the Lord.
Those left to cherish her memory are: son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Nedra Riddle; daughter and son-in-law, Donna and William G. III, Bunten; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Archie Proctor; grandchildren, Chelsy Riddle, Emily Purner, Ashely Tagudin and William G. Bunten, IV; two great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. A graveside service is scheduled at Mountain Home National Cemetery Historic Section on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery by 1:50 PM. Service will be officiated by Pastor Bob Yates.
The family would like to thank to staff of Caris Healthcare for their time and care of Patricia throughout her illness.
Memorials may be made in the form of contributions to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105 or Paralyzed Veterans of America at PVA.org.
Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Riddle family. (423) 282-1521