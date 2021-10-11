JOHNSON CITY - Patricia M Summers, 61, of Johnson City, TN, passed away September 25th at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Patricia was predeceased by both her parents Harold Webster and Gwen Myers, her husband Lewis Summers, her son Billy Heaton and her grandson Dylan Pippin. She is survived by her two daughters Vicki Richardson and Tracy Carver, her four granddaughters Courtney Putnam, Danielle Mountjoy, Cheyenne London and Autumn Smith and one grandson Brandon Ingram. Patricia will be forever loved and remembered.