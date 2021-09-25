CHRISTIANSBURG, VA - Patricia Louise Williamson, 81, of Christiansburg, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph Taylor Lorton and Myrtle Louise Nunley Lorton; husband, Ersel Williamson; and sisters, Mary Lorton Jones and Lila Mae Lorton.
Survivors include her niece, Lori Jones Tucker and her husband David; nephew, Brian T. Jones and his wife Kim; brother-in-law, Stanley Jones and wife Dana; great nieces and nephews, Jennifer Jones, Michael T. Jones, Taylor Jones, Jordan Jones, Gracie Lorton Tucker, and Riley Tucker; great great nephew, George S. Smith; and many other relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
The Williamson family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com