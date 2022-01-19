John 14: 1-6 KJV
"Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also. And whither I go ye know, and the way ye know. Thomas saith unto him, Lord, we know not whither thou goest; and how can we know the way? Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father but by me."
ERWIN - Patricia L. Peterson, 79, of Erwin, a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, while she was surrounded by her family. She was born August 7th, 1942, to the late Hilyard and Mary Jane Wilson. She was a God-fearing woman and faithful servant of Jesus Christ. She will be greatly missed by her family and everyone who knew her. Her favorite thing to do was read her bible and share the love of the Lord with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Paul, Ward G. and Cecil Wilson; and sisters, Irene Wilson and Janell Bennett.
Pat leaves behind to cherish many wonderful memories, her husband of forty-eight years, Calvin Peterson; her three sons: Denny Mason and wife Susan, Randy Mason and wife Sharon, Charles Peterson and wife Mary Anna; daughter, Amber Grindstaff and husband Jamie, all of Erwin; step-daughter, Susan Cox and husband, Bob of Pennsylvania; grandchildren: Jennifer White (Chase), Jessica Kantsos (Seth), Justina Boyer (Brent), Noah Mason, Alex, Ryan, and Ethan Peterson, Abbie and Jordan Grindstaff, Devan and Tyler Cox; six great-grandchildren; sisters: Faye Rabb, Adell Miller and husband Tony; brothers: Tommy G. Wilson, Jack Wilson and wife Jenny. Along with several sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 PM, on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Robert Ledford Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 6:00 PM with Doug Wilson and Kevin Laws officiating. Music will be provided by Darren Higgins, Kevin Laws, and Sharon Mason. Graveside service will be held at 12:00 Noon Saturday, January 22, 2022 in the Roselawn Memory Gardens with David Brown officiating. Active pallbearers will be Ryan and Ethan Peterson, Noah Mason, Jordan Grindstaff, Chase White and Seth Kantsos. Honorary pallbearers will be great grandsons, Jacob Stephenson, Eli Johnson and Tanner White. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 11:00 AM Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Peterson family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Peterson family. (423) 743-1380.