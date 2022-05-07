FAIRFIELD, OH - Patricia L. Martin, 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 18, 2022 in Fairfield, OH. She was born May 22, 1935 in Johnson City, TN to the late James and Ida Mae (nee Carder) Archer. In addition to her parents, Patricia is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years Robert “Bob” Martin. Patricia is survived by her cherished children; Wendy (The late Bill) Feighery and John (Ranee) Martin. Adoring grandmother to; Lauren (Josh) McCain, Luke, Lindsay, and Lane. Loving great-grandmother of Brianna and Isaac.
Patricia also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, as well as dear friends.
Memorial gathering of friends will take place 10:00a.m. to 12:00p.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022. A Celebration of life will begin at 12:00p.m., immediately following gathering, both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45241. Inurnment to take place following service at Rest Haven Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.mrfh.com.