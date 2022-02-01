Patricia K Roberts passed away January 27, 2022. She lived most of her life in Jonesborough, TN. For many years she worked at the Dawn of Hope and she really enjoyed working with the wonderful people there. She loved working in her flower gardens and with her pets.
She leaves behind her two sons, Shannon Stoots (Nikki) and Shoun Roberts (Tammy); her father, James Stoots; brother Mike Stoots (Connie); and her grandchildren, Kaylei Catherman, Josh Hicks, & Tyler Hicks.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty L. Stoots.
A graveside service will be held at Providence Cemetery on Wednesday, February 3, 12:00 PM.
Condolences can be sent to Patricia’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
