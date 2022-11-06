Patricia H. Howze, 83, passed away November 5, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born July 15, 1939 in Reading, PA to Eleanor (Simcox) and Paul Eisenbrey. Her beloved stepfather, Lt. Col. Harold Heiser, also greatly influenced her life.
Patricia H. Howze, 83, passed away November 5, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born July 15, 1939 in Reading, PA to Eleanor (Simcox) and Paul Eisenbrey. Her beloved stepfather, Lt. Col. Harold Heiser, also greatly influenced her life.
While working as a nurse at Duke University in North Carolina, she met her future husband, T. Mark Howze. They married on October 16, 1965 and were married for 57 years. They lived in Durham, NC, Charleston, SC, and Louisville, KY before settling in Johnson City, TN in 1983. Their son Jason was born in 1970, followed by their daughter Katherine (Katie) in 1978.
Pat worked as a nurse but then devoted her time to her children and family. She loved being involved in their schools, even serving as PTA President. She eventually went back to work outside the home in a local nursing home pharmacy, and later in the offices of then-Frontier Health’s Children and Youth mental health services until retirement.
She was always a willing chaperone for school and youth group trips. Pat was a history buff who loved to laugh, loved a good Western, and aced more Final Jeopardy questions than any of us.
She was a woman of faith, who always put God and His will first in her life.
She is survived by her husband Mark, and children Jason Howze of Richmond, VA and Katie (Ben) Powell of Aynor, SC. Her greatest joy was spending time with and spoiling her three grandchildren – Caroline, Andrew, and Reese.
She is also survived by her brother David Heiser of Reading, PA, two nieces and a nephew.
A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 12:30 pm at Morris Baker Funeral Home in Johnson City, TN, officiated by the Rev. Gene Elliott. Visitation will be at 11:30 am at the funeral home prior to the service.
A private burial will take place at Mountain Home V.A. National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Samaritan’s Purse at www.samaritanspurse.org
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home, 2001 E Oakland Ave, Johnson City, Tennessee, is honored to serve the Howze family.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.