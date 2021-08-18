Patricia Duncan Muse departed this life on Thursday, December 3, 2020, in Johnson City, Tennessee. Patty was born in Asheville, North Carolina on May 22, 1958 and grew up in Sulphur, Louisiana. After attending Halls High School in Knoxville, Tennessee, Patty graduated from East Tennessee State University and has lived in Johnson City, Tennessee, since that time with her husband of 42 years, Terry.
Patty’s greatest passion in life was her Christian faith. She chose a late-in-life career change from running a life insurance business with her husband to entering ministry at Munsey United Methodist Church. She touched and changed many lives within her church family who will miss her enormously. Patty and Terry served as youth leaders for 22 years and forged many meaningful relationships with the Munsey youth. In recent years, Patty served as the Associate Pastor of Discipleship and Outreach, working as a liaison to many community partnerships and at-risk Johnson City neighbors. As The Melting Pot’s Mission Coordinator, she aimed to meet the physical and spiritual needs of the downtown community.
Patty devoted her whole life to serving others, and her generosity and selflessness will be forever remembered. Patty was always regarded as a pillar of strength and determination by her family and friends. Patty was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Helen Duncan. She is survived by her husband, Terry; sisters Susan Black of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Carol Singletary of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; as well as many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
The family of Patricia Duncan Muse will receive friends from 12 to 2 pm Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Tetrick Funeral Services. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 pm with Rev. Michael Lester and Rev. Doug Grove-DeJarnett officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Patty to The Melting Pot at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church: 201 South Roan Street, Johnson City, Tennessee, 37601.
Click on the link below or search “Rev. Patty Muse Memoriam” on YouTube to view a beautiful tribute to Patty’s life, created by her niece Jessica. [click here]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ksgejVP53M&t=1s
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Muse family. (423) 610-7171